WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 36-year-old southern Kansas man who pretended to be an FBI agent to get out of a traffic ticket has been sentenced to a year of probation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Jarrod Andra, of Milan, must also pay a $1,000 fine.

He had previously pleaded guilty to impersonating an agent. McAllister was stopped for speeding in Sumner County in November 2018.

In his plea, he admitted that he claimed to be a special agent with the FBI and presented a Sumner County sheriff’s deputy with what appeared to be an FBI identification card with his photo.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.