Despite a last-minute push by minority Democrats, the Senate on Wednesday approved President Trump’s choice of Kelly Craft, a former ambassador to Canada and major donor to Republican causes, as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

The high-profile post has lacked a permanent ambassador since Nikki Haley stepped down seven months ago.

Ms. Craft was confirmed on a 56-34 vote, despite the release earlier in the day of a Democratic report that claimed she lacked the background and diplomatic skills for the U.N. post.

“Ambassador Craft has neither the experience nor the skill set to represent U.S. interests or challenge the world’s most seasoned diplomats on the global stage,” the report, released by New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, read in part.

Ms. Craft has close ties to fellow native Kentuckian Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mr. McConnell praised Ms. Craft’s tenure in Ottawa, saying she helped push the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade deal and encouraged bilateral cooperation on sanctions.

Democrats said Ms. Craft also would face conflicts of interest in her new job because her husband is a top executive for a major coal-producing company.

