Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York wants to do more than bring an end to President Trump’s term - she wants to wipe down the White House when he’s gone.

“The first thing I am going to do when I am president is I am going to Clorox the Oval Office,” Mrs. Gillibrand said in the second presidential debate in Detroit.

Mrs. Gillibrand has been running as the most pro-woman candidate in the field, but has struggled to gain much ground in the race.

So far she has failed to qualify for the third debate in Houston in September, sparking speculation over whether her campaign is on the verge of imploding.

