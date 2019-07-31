AURORA, Colo. — One person has been cited for tampering with a U.S. flag during a protest outside an immigration center in suburban Denver.

Sentinel Colorado reported Tuesday that 37-year-old Michelle Mata of Lakewood was cited with a single municipal code violation of criminal tampering in Aurora according to documents it obtained through an open records request. She couldn’t be reached for comment and it’s not clear if she has a lawyer.

A demonstration drew an estimated 2,000 people outside the center July 24. Police say hundreds of them ended up crossing onto its property and then pulled down three flags, including the American one.

Officer Matt Longshore says police are still receiving tips on others believed to have tampered with the flags but no other citations have been issued or arrests made.

