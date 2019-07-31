The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday for signing the fetal heartbeat bill earlier this year.

“Planned Parenthood will not cower to politicians who are trying to dismantle our access to safe, legal abortion — not in Missouri and not anywhere else,” said Alexi McGill Johnson, acting president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

Missouri was one of a dozen states this year to add restrictions onto abortion access. Only one abortion clinic — Planned Parenthood of St. Louis — remains open in Missouri, following a list of new requirements, such as a 72-hour delay, new pelvic examinations, and admitting privileges for abortion providers.

Attorneys for the ACLU say — left unblocked — the new 8-week ban would bar a majority of abortions in the state.

“For years, Missouri officials have engaged in a targeted campaign against abortion,” said the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Western District of Missouri.

Mr. Parson’s spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.