Rep. Mo Brooks hit back Wednesday at a “mean-spirited” segment aired on CNN that alluded to his Alabama district suffering from similar “distress” when compared to Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Maryland district.

In an interview with RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, CNN’s John Berman asked her about an ongoing feud between Mr. Cummings and President Trump, who said the Baltimore Democrat’s district was a “rodent infested mess.”

When Ms. McDaniel said the president was making a point Mr. Cummings wasn’t “focused on the people” in his district, Mr. Berman asked how she could slam Mr. Cummings but not Mr. Brooks’ district, which he said was in similar “distress.”

“Democrats aren’t the only members of Congress who represent districts of distress. Mo Brooks who represents Alabama five, right, they have a median household income which is less than Maryland Seven where Elijah Cummings represents,” Mr. Berman said.

“They have a median home value that is less, fewer people with bachelor degrees and the poverty level is a little bit less than Maryland Seven but about in the ballpark. My question to you is this, so Mo Brooks spends a lot of his time defending the president, why should he do that by your logic and not go home and deal with the issues in your district?” he said.

In a Wednesday statement, Mr. Brooks said “Fake News CNN and John Berman get an ‘F’ for failing to do their homework,” adding his was experiencing “the best economic boom” ever and called the segment “mean spirited and just plain dumb.”

“Berman claimed the Tennessee Valley is economically ‘distressed.’ ‘Stressed’ would be a better word. Our economy is booming so much we are ‘stressed’ to find enough workers for our vacant, high-paying jobs, the Alabama Republican said. “If the rest of the country is as economically ‘distressed’ as the Tennessee Valley is, we should consider electing Donald Trump president for life!”

He then called Baltimore a “challenging” place to live that people are fleeing, adding that Mr. Berman failed to adjust for cost of living differences.

“According to CNN Money, the cost of living in Baltimore is roughly 25% more than Huntsville’s. Adjusting for cost of living, Alabama’s 5th district 2017 median household income is more than Maryland’s 7th District,” he said.

He also claimed Mr. Berman’s college education statistic was wrong, saying 41% of Madison County residents over 25 have at least a bachelor degree compared to 30% of Baltimore residents.

CNN has yet to respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

