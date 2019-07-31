Authorities say seven people on the ground have been injured in the crash of a Navy jet in California’s Mojave Desert.

Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor say the seven were park visitors and have only minor injuries.

There’s no word yet on what happened to the pilot of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, which went down during a training mission Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near a park area nicknamed Star Wars Canyon where fighter jets practice low-flying maneuvers and tourists often gather to watch.

The crash area is about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) north of the Naval Air Weapons Station at China Lake.

The aircraft was from strike fighter squadron VFA-151 stationed at Naval Air Station Lemoore in California’s Central Valley.

