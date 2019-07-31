Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden didn’t get a kiss on the cheek when he shook hands with Sen. Kamala Harris on the debate stage Wednesday.

The two were entering a rematch after clashing in the first 2020 presidential debate last month in Miami, where Ms. Harris challenged Mr. Biden’s record on racial justice.

As the two shook hands, they glared at each other and Ms. Harris used her left hand to grab Mr. Biden’s elbow, blocking him from leaning in for a kiss.

The uncomfortable handshake raised eyebrows because of past criticism of Mr. Biden’s overly familiar and handsy treatment of women in public.

The next candidate to take the stage, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, leaned in and kissed Ms. Harris on the cheek as they shook hands.

None of the female candidates allowed a kiss on the cheek from Mr. Biden, though Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York got kisses from other men on the stage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.