Former President Ronald Reagan called an African delegation “monkeys” in a newly released tape from The National Archives.

During a discussion of a 1971 vote to admit the People’s Republic of China into the United Nations, Reagan, at the time the governor of California, commented on diplomats of the United Republic of Tanzania to then-President Richard Nixon.

“Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did,” Reagan said.

“Yeah,” Nixon agreed.

“To see those, those monkeys from those African countries — damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes!” Reagan said, prompting laughter from Nixon.

Former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali said in The Atlantic that this portion of the tape was originally censored to “protect Reagan’s privacy,” which became nulled after his 2004 death.

Reagan, then governor of California, also called the United Nations a “kangaroo court” filled with “bums” and called Nixon after Tanzanian diplomats danced at the General Assembly, celebrating a Beijing delegation taking the place previously claimed by Taiwan.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.