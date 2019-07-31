Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked President Trump on Wednesday to personally intervene in a dispute involving Twitter and the Russian Embassy in Syria.

The Russian ministry tagged Mr. Trump on Twitter in a tweet urging him to do something about the social media company putting a hold on the Syrian embassy’s account.

“Dear Mr. President, beautiful #US company @Twitter blocked our no less beautiful account @RusEmbSyria. Please say something as beautiful as you said on the digital tax that #France imposed on ‘great American technology companies’,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted to Mr. Trump.

The foreign ministry said earlier Wednesday that Twitter had suspended the embassy’s account without explanation, accusing the company of “censorship” and a committing a “flagrant violation” of free speech.

Twitter told The Washington Times that the Russian account was suspended after the company saw indications that suggested it might have become compromised.

It has since been reviewed, updated and reinstated, Twitter told The Times, albeit not before Moscow brought Mr. Trump into the mix.

Mr. Trump said last week that he planned to announce “substantial reciprocal action” after France recently imposed a digital tax on U.S. tech companies, meanwhile. The tax will require major internet companies to pay a 3 percent tax on revenue generated by providing services to French users.

“If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA,” Mr. Trump responded last week.

