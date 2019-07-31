The Senate’s top Democrat tried Wednesday papered over the deep divisions on health care that emerged in the previous night’s presidential primary debate, saying the fight within his party is nothing compared to the gap between Democrats and Republicans.



Sen. Charles E. Schumer was speaking at a press conference to announce Democrats would force a vote to overturn Trump administration rules to approve what he called “junk insurance” waivers that would allow more affordable but less expansive insurance plans to be sold.



“We’re going to test our Republicans,” Mr. Schumer said.



Democrats’ presidential candidates sparred Tuesday over plans by the party’s left wing to embrace Sen. Bernard Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal for a full government takeover of health insurance. Mr. Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren defended the proposal against more moderate Democrats who said they didn’t want to oust people from existing plans they like.



The debate turned testy, with Mr. Sanders’ opponents telling him he was in danger of costing the party its chance to unseat President Trump.



Former Rep. John Delaney accused the two liberal senators of peddling “fairy-tale economics.”



Mr. Schumer acknowledged the fierce debate, but said at least all Democrats on the stage were arguing over how best to expand coverage.



He accused Republicans of fighting to reduce coverage.



“Democrats are united on health care in terms of we want lower costs for people, we want universal coverage. There are some differences in how to get there but those pale before what Republicans are doing, which is to undo the system,” Mr. Schumer said.

