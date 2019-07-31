PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A South Dakota man has been sentenced to nearly two years in custody for spitting at a federal officer.

Thirty-four-year-old Myron Night Shield of St. Francis was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a federal officer. Night Shield pleaded guilty in May.

Law officers were called to Night Shield’s home in September 2017 because he was drinking and not taking his medication. When he was arrested, Night Shield began shouting death threats at the officer. When the officer and Night Shield got to the patrol car, Night Shield turned toward the officer and spat in his face.

Night Shield also will be on two years of supervised release. The U.S. Attorney’s office says Night Shield was released upon sentencing.

