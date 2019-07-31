Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Wednesday took a shot at Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s penchant for releasing detailed policy proposals in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, saying many of them effectively amount to press releases.

“I’m not going to put out plans for press releases, which I think is what a lot of Sen. Warren’s plans are,” Mr. Bullock said on CNN’s “New Day.”

Mr. Bullock had said at Tuesday’s debate that candidates like Ms. Warren of Massachusetts were playing into President Trump’s hands by advocating for policies such as decriminalizing illegal border crossings and offering free health care to illegal immigrants.

“I’m for border security. I’m for keeping families safe, growing our economy,” he said on Wednesday. “But we don’t have to, just because Donald Trump’s doing bad things, say, ‘All right, we’re just going to have open borders, health care for all.’ “

He said part of being a leader is “actually being honest with people.”

“I want to make sure all folks in this country have health care before we take care of the rest of the world,” the governor said.

“I think it’s easy for Sen. Warren to be saying these things in Massachusetts, but remember, we also got to win places like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania — places that we lost,” he said.

Ms. Warren has attracted attention for releasing a series of policy proposals during the campaign touching on topics ranging from Wall Street to the military, and has turned “I have a plan for that” into a campaign line.

She has not yet rolled out a similarly specific health care plan of her own, though she says she’s with Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on his “Medicare for All” proposal.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.