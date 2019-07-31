President Trump designated Brazil Wednesday night as a major non-NATO ally, paving the way for sharing military intelligence and privileged acquisition of military equipment.

The president issued a brief memorandum, after initially raising the prospect publicly during Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the White House in March.

White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton has conferred with Brazilian officials this year regarding the crisis in neighboring Venezuela, where the U.S. is seeking the ouster of socialist leader Nicolas Maduro.

Mr. Trump has been forging a close relationship with Mr. Bolsonaro, and praised the announcement this week that Mr. Bolsonaro’s son will become the new Brazilian ambassador to the U.S.

The president also said he is working on a trade deal with Brazil.

The designation of a major non-NATO ally for a security partner also allows for increased military coordination and enhanced planning.

At least 15 nations are already enjoy such status, including Israel, Japan, Australia and Egypt.

