President Trump apparently watched some of the second Democratic presidential debate Wednesday night, tweeting criticism of CNN in connection with former President Barack Obama’s policy of housing illegal immigrant children in cages.

“The cages for kids were built by the Obama Administration in 2014,” Mr. Trump tweeted during the debate. “He had the policy of child separation. I ended it even as I realized that more families would then come to the Border! @CNN”

Former Obama Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro raised the subject of child detentions with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, prompting hecklers in the debate hall to shout “3 million deportations!” It was a reference to the total number of deportations during eight years of the Obama administration.

