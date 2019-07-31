When you’re vice president of the United States, it’s hard to get a little anonymous beach time.

Vice President Mike Pence said he and wife Karen recently tried to get away for an incognito mini-vacation on the Gulf of Mexico near Fort Myers, Florida. But they were spotted on the beach by a couple of Trump supporters.

“Karen and I slipped away for a little vacation time; it was like two days,” Mr. Pence told a conservative youth conference Wednesday in Washington. “We were sitting on a beach. … I had a ball cap on and sunglasses.”

He continued, “And these two fellas walked by, both wearing Budweiser T-shirts. Tattoos on their arms. And this fella stopped and he looked at me, and he said, ‘You’re Vice President Pence, aren’t you?’”

“And I said, ‘Yes, sir. I am,’” Mr. Pence recalled. “He stopped and he looked at me, and he said, ‘Will you tell the president that I made twice as much money last year as I made the year before? And he just needs to keep doing what he’s doing because it’s working.’

“And then he took two steps away, and he turned back around, and he said to me, ‘And I don’t know what you do, but you keep doing what you’re doing, too,’” Mr. Pence said to laughter and applause. “And I told him, ‘Count on it.’ We’re going to keep fighting to make this economy work.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.