DETROIT — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii made it clear Wednesday that she is not enamored with Sen. Kamala Harris‘ background as a prosecutor, accusing the California Democrat of failing to stand up for people when it mattered most.

“She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Ms. Gabbard said.

Ms. Gabbard telegraphed the attack in a recent radio interview in which she said Ms. Harris is not equipped to be president.

She ran with that line of attack in the second debate here in Detroit, saying Ms. Harris owes some of the people who were incarcerated on her watch as attorney general of California.

“Sen. Harris says she is proud of her record as prosecutor,” Ms. Gabbard said. “I am deeply concerned about this record.”

