SEATTLE (AP) - A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.
KOMO-TV reports that Seattle police, including members of the gang unit, responded to the scene when shots rang out at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday in Othello Park.
Police are not saying the shooting was gang related at this time.
