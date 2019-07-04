Several protesters were arrested in front of the White House Thursday after an American flag was set on fire to protest President Trump’s “Salute to America” event celebrating Independence Day.

A video showed several protesters in a circle around the flag as it was set ablaze, and scuffles broke out. Secret Service officers apprehended at least three people, according to reports.

A group called the Revolution Club had warned on Wednesday that it intended to burn a U.S. flag.

“On the Fourth of July, I am going to be [burning the American flag] right here … in front of the White House,” Gregory “Joey” Johnson, a member of the Revolution Club, said during a press conference, according to Fox News. “I’m going to be speaking to the people of the world letting them know that there are people inside the borders of this country who stand with the people of the world.”

