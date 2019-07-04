Rep. Justin Amash, the lone Republican who is for impeaching President Trump, declared he is leaving the GOP, he wrote Thursday in an op-ed column.

In The Washington Post column that published on the Fourth of July, Mr. Amash of Michigan wrote: “Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party. No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

Mr. Amash, who was born in the United States, described his father coming to America as a Palestinian refugee when he was a teen.

“My parents, both immigrants, were Republicans. I supported Republican candidates throughout my early adult life and then successfully ran for office as a Republican. The Republican Party, I believed, stood for limited government, economic freedom and individual liberty — principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family.

“In recent years, though, I’ve become disenchanted with party politics and frightened by what I see from it. The two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.”

Mr. Amash, who had already left the conservative Freedom Caucus, quoted from George Washington’s farewell address.

Washington wrote: “The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual; and sooner or later the chief of some prevailing faction, more able or more fortunate than his competitors, turns this disposition to the purposes of his own elevation, on the ruins of public liberty. …

“It serves always to distract the public councils and enfeeble the public administration. It agitates the community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot and insurrection. It opens the door to foreign influence and corruption, which finds a facilitated access to the government itself through the channels of party passions. Thus the policy and the will of one country are subjected to the policy and will of another.”

Mr. Amash said Washington’s speech was “one of America’s most prescient addresses.” The congressman said, “Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape,” as he pointed to “independent-minded Americans.”



“True to Washington’s fears, Americans have allowed government officials, under assertions of expediency and party unity, to ignore the most basic tenets of our constitutional order: separation of powers, federalism and the rule of law. The result has been the consolidation of political power and the near disintegration of representative democracy,” the congressman wrote.

Mr. Amash has served the 3rd Congressional District in Michigan since 2011.

In a May 28 town hall in Grand Rapids, Mr. Amash discussed the various details in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report and said the impeachment process should begin against Mr. Trump. Although he received a standing ovation at the town hall, he faced a backlash from some of his Republican colleagues and supporters.

