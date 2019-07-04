ODESSA, Fla. (AP) - Police say a Florida man fatally shot a family member who was trying to break into his home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened late Wednesday night in Odessa, which is near Tampa.

The man told investigators the family member broke a glass at the back of the home to get inside. The two got into a confrontation and he said he shot the man.

News outlets report there is a history of domestic violence between the dead man and others in the family. Three other adults were in the home when the shooting occurred.

The man who fired the gun is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made.

