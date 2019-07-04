WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Independence Day in Washington (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump is marking the 243rd anniversary of the Founding Fathers’ adoption of the Declaration of Independence, an event he says “cast off the shackles of tyranny.”

Trump says in an Independence Day message released by the White House that the country is celebrating the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and recognizing the “courageous” members of the armed services who “have valiantly defended them.”

The Republican president says freedom rings “proudly throughout the United States and around the world because of the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans and military members.”

Trump is set to speak in the evening at the Lincoln Memorial. He has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations, including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

Trump says his “Salute to America” will be the “show of a lifetime.”

___

10:30 a.m.

One of President Donald Trump’s Democratic rivals says he thinks it’s “ego” that’s motivating Trump’s Fourth of July event in the nation’s capital.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (BOO’-tuh-juhj) says Trump’s “Salute to America” is “a show of insecurity.” Trump says the event will feature a speech and a display of military might.

Buttigieg is a Navy Reserve veteran who served in Afghanistan in 2014. He told a crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, on Wednesday night that “this business of diverting money and military assets to use them as a kind of prop, to prop up a presidential ego, is not reflecting well on our country.”

Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. He says it’ll be the “show of a lifetime.”

___

8:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’ll “speak on behalf of our great Country” at his “Salute to America” Independence Day event in the nation’s capital.

Trump is set to give remarks in the evening at the Lincoln Memorial. He has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations, including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft.

Trump says there will be “large scale flyovers of the most modern … and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World.”

Critics calls Trump’s event a divisive intrusion on a traditionally unifying national holiday and say it’s a waste of money. Trump tweeted Wednesday the cost “will be very little compared to what it is worth.”

___

12:15 a.m.

Washington is celebrating Independence Day - with a Trump twist.

There’s the traditional July Fourth parade in the District of Columbia and the annual concert at the Capitol, plus fireworks over the National Mall. What’s new this year is that President Donald Trump is hosting an hourlong event in the early evening that he’s calling “Salute to America.”

Trump is set to speak at the Lincoln Memorial, and he’s ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft. He says it’ll be the “show of a lifetime.”

Trump’s activities at the Lincoln Memorial are free, but they’re not free of criticism. Some worry he will turn the program into a political event to boost his administration and his bid for reelection.

White House officials say Trump’s remarks will be patriotic.

