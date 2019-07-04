President Trump’s tribute to American military successes Thursday may have gone overboard in crediting the Army with the remarkable feat of seizing airports decades before Orville and Wilbur Wright were even born.

In his Independence Day speech at the Lincoln Memorial, Mr. Trump went through American military successes starting with the Revolutionary War and how the Continental Army “seized victory from Cornwallis at Yorktown.”

He then moved onto the War of 1812.

“Our Army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over airports, it did everything it had to do and at Fort McHenry, under the rocket’s red glare, had nothing but victory,” he said.

Did he say the army took over the AIRPORTS during the Revolutionary War? I rewound and play it twice. #TrumpParade pic.twitter.com/DtkObSgk3q — Terri2uus 🇺🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹 (@terri2uus) July 4, 2019

Ironically, elsewhere in his speech, Mr. Trump referenced the Wright Brothers and their flying the first aircraft at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, a moment of American prowess that took place in 1903.

