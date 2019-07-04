A few hundred protesters faced off with supporters of President Trump amid rain showers Thursday on the National Mall before the commander-in-chief was scheduled to deliver his “Salute to America” address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

Protesters stood behind the World War II Memorial next to a giant sculpture of Mr. Trump sitting on a golden toilet with his phone in his hand.

Calling for Mr. Trump’s impeachment, they held signs reading “Deport Trump” and “Lock him up,” and chanted “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

Trump supporters stood across the sidewalk from the protesters and shouted “Libtards,” while chanting “USA, USA!”

Despite the rain, the area around the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall was filled for Mr. Trump’s Independence Day speech.

