BALTIMORE (AP) - Witnesses helped convict a Baltimore man of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting outside a city tavern.

The fact that multiple witnesses provided information leading to the conviction is being applauded by local crime investigators. Baltimore authorities chronically struggle to overcome a strong anti-informant culture that frequently makes eyewitnesses to shootings and other crimes too afraid or simply unwilling to come forward.

State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby says she’s “encouraged that witnesses were bold enough to come forward and help us deliver justice.”

Mosby says Jaquan Burks faces life plus 35 years for the July 2018 violence. He was convicted of killing Emmanual Cruz in a parking lot outside a Baltimore bar.

He’s also been convicted of firearm offenses including possession of a gun by a prohibited person.

