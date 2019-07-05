New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Friday they will be addressing a pair of bills that take aim at President Trump: one regarding his state tax returns and another empowering state prosecutors to go after individuals Mr. Trump may pardon on federal charges for the same alleged crime.

Mr. Cuomo has expressed support for both bills, which have already passed the New York House and Senate, but lawmakers have questioned why neither of the bills have been signed into law yet.

“We’ve been clear in our support for this legislation,” Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said to NBC News in a statement, “However, more than 900 bills passed both houses of the Legislature this session and each one is closely reviewed by our Counsel’s office to ensure that they are drafted correctly and do what they say they do.”

“That said, we anticipate taking action on these bills soon,” he added.

The tax return legislation would make it simpler for Mr. Trump’s home state to turn over state tax returns for people who hold public office to three congressional committees, likely aimed at Mr. Trump due to his administration’s repeated stonewalling of handing over his financial documents.

The other bill would allow prosecutors to pursue charges at a state level even if they were given a presidential pardon. This was also seen as a shot at Mr. Trump who has spoken about pardoning those reported in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Last month the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the “separate sovereigns” doctrine that holds that the Constitution’s prohibition of double jeopardy doesn’t apply when an accused individual faces prosecutions at both federal and state levels for the same offense. In Gamble v. United States, the justices Mr. Trump named to the court split on the question, with Justice Kavanaugh voting with six other justices in the majority while Justice Gorsuch dissented along with liberal Justice Ginsburg.

NBC reported the tax return bill could get a signature by Wednesday, while the pardon bill has yet to receive a date.

