Customs and Border Protection agents reportedly forced a detained Honduran migrant to walk around with a sign that said “I like men” as a humiliation punishment in an El Paso, Texas migrant processing center, according to the emails from an agent who witnessed the incident.

The incident allegedly occurred on March 5th where the man was forced to march through the center with the sign, reading “Me gustan los hombre(s),” which translates to “I like men,” according to CNN, who also obtained an image of the note.

The agent said that seven Border Patrol agents, including two with senior agents, stood by as the event occurred.

The agent said, seeing the man was upset, approached the agent who wrote the message and another who was laughing at the incident, telling them their behavior was inappropriate.

When they did nothing, the witnessing agent took the note away and gave him another without the phrase.

The emails said the agent took his complaints to a senior agent in charge that night, but he reportedly took no action.

A CBP official told CNN they were forwarding the report “to the Office of Professional Responsibility, the office charged with looking into these allegations.”

The report comes as multiple Facebooks allegedly containing current and former CBP agents are being investigated for lewd, sexist and racist content.

