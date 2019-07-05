President Trump on Friday blamed a broken teleprompter for flubbing facts during his Independence Day address the previous evening.

“The teleprompter went out, said Mr. Trump. “It went kaput. So I could have said — and actually right in the middle of a sentence it went out. And that’s not a good feeling,” Mr. Trump told reporters outside the White House.

“I guess the rain knocked out the teleprompter,” Mr. Trump continued. “I knew the speech very well so I was able to do it without a teleprompter. But the teleprompter did go out. And it was actually hard to look at anyway because it was rain all over it. But despite the rain, that was just a fantastic evening.”

Mr. Trump had been mocked in the hours since speaking Thursday evening at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C., where he claimed the U.S. military “took over the airports” during the American Revolution.

The president has previously ridiculed other politicians in the past for relying on teleprompter technology.

“I’ve always said, if you run for president, you shouldn’t be allowed to use teleprompters, because you don’t even know if the guy is smart,” Mr. Trump said in 2015.

