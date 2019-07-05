President Trump said Vice President Mike Pence suddenly canceled a recent trip to New Hampshire because of a problem up in New Engl and, and not palace intrigue in Washington.

“It had nothing to do with the White House,” Mr. Trump told reporters Friday. “You’ll see in about a week or two.”

Mr. Pence was due to meet Tuesday with former patients at the Granite Recovery Center headquarters in Manchester, and to speak about the state’s opioid crisis. Yet the trip was scrapped as Air Force Two was about to depart.

“Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC,” tweeted Alyssa Farah, the vice president’s press secretary. “It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon.”

Pence chief of staff Marc Short told ABC News that the vice president was on the plane but it didn’t take off from Washington.

The abrupt cancelation cause widespread head-scratching in Washington, especially since there was no clear reason and, as Mr. Trump said Friday, a clear explanation won’t come for “two weeks.”

