His address avoided partisan politics, but President Trump’s July Fourth “Salute to America’ event on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial continues to spark comment and controversy.

A former Pentagon spokesperson said Friday it was not appropriate to involve top U.S. military officials in President Trump’s military-heavy Fourth of July events because of a heavy presence of Republican lawmakers and donors.

David Lapan, who also served as the spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security under Mr. Trump, said in a tweet Friday that “although the president’s speech wasn’t partisan, the presence of a VIP section for donors and members of the GOP made the event a political one, which is why it was inappropriate to involve the military as it was.”

Several members of the president’s Cabinet were in attendance for Thursday’s festivities, including Vice President Mike Pence and acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Several presidential allies such as Rep. Mark Meadows, North Carolina Republican, and Tom Fitton, president of the conservative activist group Judicial Watch, also were among the crowd.

During his address on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, Mr. Trump was flanked by military tanks and armored vehicles in a display of the U.S. armed forces. Stealth bombers, and F-22 fighter jets were among several military aircraft that participated in flyovers above the National Mall.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.