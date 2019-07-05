Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden said he wasn’t prepared for Sen. Kamala D. Harris to confront him on his past positions on busing to desegregate schools in the way she did at last week’s Democratic presidential debate.

“I was prepared for them to come after me, but I wasn’t prepared for the person coming at me the way she came at [me],” Mr. Biden said in an interview that aired Friday on CNN. “She knew Beau. She knows me.”

Asked why he didn’t push back more strongly during the debate, Mr. Biden said: “In 30 seconds? Come on, man.”

“What I didn’t want to do is get in that scrum,” he said.

Ms. Harris of California called Mr. Biden out during last week’s debate for working to oppose federally mandated busing, recalling her own personal experience with busing to make her point.

In the new interview, Mr. Biden said that on race and busing, “our positions aren’t any different, as we’re finding out.”

“Voluntary busing — we supported it. We supported it then,” he said. “And by the way, Barack and I, as president and vice president — we provided money for voluntary busing.”

“It’s so easy to go back, and go back 30, 40, 50 years, and take a context and take it completely out of context,” Mr. Biden said. “I get all this information about other people’s past and what they’ve done and not done, and I’m just not going to go there.”

Ms. Harris said this week that busing is a “tool” in “the toolbox” that should be “considered” by any school district.

In the back-and-forth at the debate, the former vice president had said Ms. Harris‘ experience was the product of a local decision.

“So that’s where the federal government must step in,” she had said.

