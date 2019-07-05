Sen. Kamala Harris raised almost $12 million over the past three months in her 2020 presidential bid, according to the California Democrat’s campaign.

The tally fell short of the second-quarter hauls announced by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg ($24 million), former Vice President Joseph R. Biden ($21 million) and Sen. Bernard Sanders ($18 million).

The Harris campaign said she is nevertheless gaining steam.

“The momentum Kamala Harris is seeing right now is buoyed by hundreds of thousands of grassroots supporters who believe in her 3AM Agenda to address the issues keeping people up at night,” said Juan Rodriguez, Ms. Harris‘ campaign manager. “As it has been from the beginning, this campaign is powered by the people. These resources will help expand Kamala’s growing strength in this primary and put her position to win the Democratic nomination.”

Ms. Harris was widely billed as a big winner in the first Democratic presidential debate last week in Miami after challenging Mr. Biden regarding his record on issues of race.

Ms. Harris received donations from more than 279,000 people in the second quarter, including 150,000 new donors.

