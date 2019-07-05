DRAPER, Utah (AP) - Police have arrested a woman in Draper after they say she left her 4-year-old son alone in a hot car as a punishment.

The Deseret News reports 28-year-old Jesica Lee Brown was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of child endangerment and child abuse.

A police report shows officers were called to Draper City Park at about 9 p.m. by a passerby who saw the child alone in the car with the windows rolled up.

Brown told the officer her son was acting out and she put him in the car with no air conditioning as a punishment. She also said she was using meth and heroin. Police found drug paraphernalia in Brown’s purse and syringe needles in the back seat near her son.

