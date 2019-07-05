MOSCOW (AP) - A Russian think tank with links to an infamous troll farm says that two of its employees have been detained in Libya.

The Foundation for the Protection of Traditional Values said in a statement Friday that its employees, including well-known spin doctor Maxim Shugaley, have been kept in custody in Libya since May. The think-tank did not explain the nature of the charges but insisted that its employees did not interfere in elections in Libya.

The foundation is chaired by the man who has edited an English-language website which is part of a media empire run by President Vladimir Putin’s ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. Prigozhin and some of his employees have been indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller last year as part of a probe into the 2016 election interference.

