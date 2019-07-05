Montana Gov. Steve Bullock raised more than $2 million since entering the presidential race in mid-May, his campaign said Friday.

Jenn Ridder, his campaign manager, said the contributions came from all 50 states, and that he reached the total without transferring funds from other accounts.

“It’s clear Governor Bullock’s message of winning back places Democrats lost in 2016 and ending dark money’s corrupting influence will resonate in early states like Iowa and New Hampshire, and he will continue working to earn every vote,” Ms. Ridder said.

Of the candidates who have released their second quarter fundraising numbers so far, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg leads the way with a $24.8 million haul.

Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden raised $21.5 million, and former Sen. Bernard Sanders raised $18 million, not including an additional $6 million in transfers.

Sen. Michael Bennet raised $2.8 million, and transferred about $700,000 in additional funds from his Senate campaign account.

Mr. Bullock didn’t qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s opening presidential debate last week, but his campaign also said he has hit the polling threshold to qualify for the next one later this month.

“As the only candidate who has won and governed a Trump state, we could not be more excited that Gov. Bullock’s important voice will be onstage,” Ms. Ridder said.

Candidates have to secure at least 65,000 individual contributions or register 1 percent support in at least three qualifying polls to get onstage.

The DNC has limited the first two debates to 20 candidates. With Mr. Bullock’s hitting the polling requirement, it appears the DNC is headed toward a tiebreaker to determine whether he will bump one of the participants in last week’s debate off the stage later this month in Detroit.

