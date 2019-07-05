President Trump gave his daughter, Ivanka, rave reviews for her performance at the G20 Summit in Japan but said he is not grooming her for office, as some suspect.

“I thought Ivanka was just amazing at the G20,” Mr. Trump said. “The foreign leaders love her.”

The president defended his daughter, who serves as a White House adviser, after many questioned her prominence during the trip to Osaka.

She was seen in key photos with world leaders, and a viral video seemed to show her horning in on a conversation among Theresa May of the U.K., Emmanuel Macron of France and Christine Lagarde, the chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund.

Mr. Trump said his daughter has delivered for the American people, linking her to the creation of millions of jobs through her economic-development initiatives.

He suggested that Mrs. Trump and his son-in-law — fellow White House adviser Jared Kushner — left an easier life in New York to help the nation.

“She’s sacrificed a lot,” Mr. Trump said. “But they want to do it.”

