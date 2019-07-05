President Trump fired back Friday at Democratic presidential candidate Joseph R. Biden calling him a “bully,” countering that he is only acting in the best interest of the United States.

“I don’t think I’m a bully at all. I just don’t like being taken advantage of by other countries, by pharmaceutical companies, by all of the people that have taken advantage of this country,” Mr. Trump said to White House reporters before leaving for his New Jersey golf club.

Mr. Biden, the front-runner in a large field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that the president is “the bully that I’ve always stood up to.”

“He’s the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid that I stutter, and I’d smack him in the mouth,” the former vice president said.

Mr. Trump took shots at Mr. Biden in his response, saying his administration has had to fix problems left by the Obama-Biden White House.

“You look at what Joe Biden has done with China — we’ve lost our shirts with China, and now China’s dying to make a deal,” Mr. Trump said. “And we’re taking, by the way, billions and billions of dollars of tariffs are coming in, and China is paying for it, not our people.

“If you look at what we’ve done and if you look at what we’ve straightened out — I call it the Obama-Biden mess — we’re straightening it out,” he said, adding that the U.S. has developed a “good relationship” with North Korea.

