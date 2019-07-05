DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police say a 23-year-old Des Moines woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday at a Des Moines intersection when a sport utility vehicle and car collided. Police say the driver of the car, 19-year-old Kevin Troung, of Des Moines, was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV, which police say was speeding and ran a red light to cause the crash, fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Police announced an arrest in the case Thursday night, saying Alexandria Mae Newton has been charged with homicide by reckless driving, having no insurance, driving while her license was suspended and other counts. She is being held in the Polk County Jail.

