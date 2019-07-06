Black clad Antifa clashed with police Saturday afternoon as they tried to rush the line and enter the Demand Free Speech Rally held in downtown Washington, D.C.

Police forced them back and the group made its way back to the main counter protest rally point.

As they walked down F Street, Antifa demonstrators pulled newspaper stands into the road to block traffic.

Small skirmishes erupted when Antifa members try to grab MAGA hats off the heads of President Trump supporters.

Police followed Antifa on bikes as the group made its way back to the main counter protest across from Freedom Plaza.

