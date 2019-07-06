BOSTON (AP) - Investigators in Boston say six people sitting in a car were injured by gunfire.
Police Commissioner William Gross says three men and three women were taken to hospitals and all are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. The shooting occurred late Friday night in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.
No arrests were immediately reported. Gross says investigators are trying to locate any witnesses to the incident.
He says the victims had been attending some kind of gathering in the area.
Investigators weren’t immediately certain how many shots were fired.
