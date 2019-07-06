Counter protesters outside the Demand Free Speech Freedom Rally in Freedom Plaza are blocking members of the press from taking pictures and entering their rally unless they agree to their guidelines.

Protestors held their hats and hands in front of cameras as an All Out DC organizer tried to get a reporter from The Washington Examiner, Julio Rosas, to agree to rules in covering the event.

Mr. Rosas said he saw an intern from the Daily Caller being pushed out for recording video. He tried to get video of the encounter when they turned attention to him and blocked Mr. Rosas from entering the rally.

The Examiner reporter, a U.S. Marine Corps reservist of Mexican heritage, said they did not let him in because they want a safe space for protesters, because there were already a lot media members inside the area, and because Mr. Rosas had not agreed to the group’s guidelines for the press.

The rules include not publishing any photos or videos that could be incriminating and not filming in any of the areas flagged off as “no-filming or photo zones.”

