The Dallas Police Department said Friday that an internal investigation determined that 25 officers shared material on Facebook that was deemed to be in violation of official policy, including four who have been placed on administrative leave due to the “extreme nature” of their posts.

Launched weeks earlier, the internal probe was initiated after a watchdog group, The Plain Group Project, published an online database last month containing public Facebook postings that could “undermine public trust and confidence in police,” including hundreds attributed to active members of the DPD.

“We take these matters seriously and we want to ensure the community that we will not tolerate racism, bigotry or hatred of any kind in our organization,” said U. Renee Hall, the city’s police chief.

“The Dallas Police Department prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of ethics and integrity while providing service to the community without prejudice,” she said in a statement.

Dallas police did not disclose the names of the officers under investigation or disciplined. The Plain Group Project previously said it identified 170 former and current DPD officers who they assessed to have posted offensive materials or comments on Facebook.

Dallas has a police force of more than 3,300 sworn members, making it the second largest police department in Texas and ninth largest in the nation, according to the DPD’s official website.

The Plain Group Project published more than 5,000 public Facebook posts attributed to more than 3,500 police officers across eight municipalities: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Dallas, Texas; St. Louis, Missouri; Phoenix, Arizona; York, Pennsylvania; Twin Falls, Idaho; Denison, Texas; and Lake County, Florida.

Philadelphia reacted similarly last month, benching 72 officers over posts appearing in the database.

The DPD investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

