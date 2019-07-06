HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area sheriff’s deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to a stabbing call.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 39-year-old Omar Diaz was assisting at the scene of a stabbing early Saturday when he became ill. He was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after arriving.
A cause of death has not been determined.
Diaz, who was married and had a daughter, was a patrol deputy assigned to northwest Harris County. He began his career with the sheriff’s office in 2009 as a detention officer.
Gonzalez says Diaz “served his community with honor and distinction.”
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.