RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno says one person is dead and three others wounded following a shooting Friday night.

No identities or information about the circumstances of the shooting were released and police said in a statement that their investigation was ongoing.

Police said they were looking for a vehicle possibly involved in the incident. It was described by police as a 1994 white Jeep Cherokee with Nevada license plate 750G45.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.