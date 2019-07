KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) - Sudanese rebel groups have criticized a power-sharing deal between the military and the country’s pro-democracy movement aimed at ending weekslong political deadlock.

The protest leaders in the capital, Khartoum, and the ruling military made public an agreement to form a joint government on Friday.

A faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement, led by Minni Minnawi, said late Friday a peace deal had to be reached with rebel groups before embarking on the deal’s planned transition.

Another faction of the SLM, led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, slammed the deal as a “betrayal of the revolution.”

The SLM - then fighting an insurgency in the Darfur region - split into rival factions in 2004.

Minnawi has joined a political coalition with the protesters, while al-Nur refused to take part in the movement.

