NEW YORK (AP) - Two men sitting on a bench near the northern end of Central Park were injured when a gunman on a bicycle fired at them.
The New York Police Department says the 42- and 43-year old men were on Central Park North around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
Authorities say a man on a bicycle came up and started firing, letting off multiple rounds. He then fled the scene.
The men were hit in their abdomens and were hospitalized in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
