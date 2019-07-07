PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say three masked suspects have been arrested and another is being sought after an apparent robbery attempt at a Philadelphia cellphone store.

Officers were called to the Sprint store in Chestnut Hill shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and found three males inside, all wearing masks and armed.

Police said just after 2:30 p.m. that the three were in custody. A fourth person who fled in a car was being sought. Police say no one was injured.

