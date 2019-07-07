SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a 32-year-old man died after an early morning shooting in Seattle.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Belltown neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Sunday.
They arrived to find a male victim with gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR until Seattle Fire Department medics took over.
The man was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital.
Police say the incident began with a disturbance in a bar, then spilled out into the street where the man was shot. Homicide detectives are investigating.
