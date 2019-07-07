By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 7, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) - Police say a 32-year-old man died after an early morning shooting in Seattle.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Belltown neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

They arrived to find a male victim with gunshot wounds. Officers performed CPR until Seattle Fire Department medics took over.

The man was pronounced dead while being transported to a hospital.

Police say the incident began with a disturbance in a bar, then spilled out into the street where the man was shot. Homicide detectives are investigating.

