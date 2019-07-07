By - Associated Press - Sunday, July 7, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities are investigating the discovery of decomposed human remains found alongside a busy roadway.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the investigation on Facebook and Twitter after a worker found the remains Saturday morning in a watery ditch alongside one of the main roads that runs through Tampa.

No other information was immediately released.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide